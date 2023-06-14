From Istanbul To Ibiza: Jack Grealish Takes Man City Stars On A Non-Stop Four-Day Party Bender

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League and celebrated in style after making history.
Jack Grealish led the charge in a legendary wild booze filled dressing room bash
The team celebrated with beers and chants, honoring Rodri as the heroic final goalscorer.
Goal machine Erling Haaland puffed on a luxury cigar as he partied till the wee hours of the morning
The team the arrived in Manchester as Pep Guardiola and captain Ilkay Gudogan carried the trophy out the aircraft.
Few of the players flew out to party destination Ibiza for a night of further partying.
The team had no time to get any sleep as the non-stop bender continued with a flight back to Manchester ahead of the bus parade.
Jack Grealish showed no signs of a hangover depsite his 48 hours of partying.
Grealish led celebrations as the team bus paraded around the streets of Manchester.
Fans gathered in adverse weather conditions to welcome home their Treble-winning heroes.
Grealish continued to booze while on stage as Kalvin Phillips tipped vodka into his mouth.