From Hosting England To Touring Australia: Team India's WTC 2023-25 Cycle

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
India's WTC 2023-25 cycle will start with touring the West Indies in July 2023, where they will play two Tests. India registered a 2-0 series victory back in 2019.
India will visit South Africa in December-January 2023 for 2 Tests. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa and lost 2-1 on the previous occasion.
India will host England for 5 Tests in January-February 2024. England suffered a 3-1 series loss back in 2021 when they visited India.
Bangladesh will tour India in September-October 2024 for 2 Tests. Bangladesh visited India for 2 Tests in late 2019 and lost both of them.
New Zealand will visit India in October-November for 3 Tests. The Kiwis played 2 Tests in late 2021, drawing the first and losing the second.
India will complete their WTC cycle with a 5-Test tour of Australia in November 2024-January 2025. India registered an emphatic 2-1 series win in the 2020-21 leg Down Under.
