From Fakhar Zaman To Shadab Khan: Pakistan Players Who Flopped In Asia Cup 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
Opener Fakhar Zaman has arguably been the biggest disappointment among batters as he made scores of 14, 20, 27, and 4 in Asia Cup 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Vice-captain Shadab Khan claimed 4 wickets against Nepal, but managed only 2 in the next four innings. With the bat, he made scores of 4,6, and3.
(Credits: Twitter)
Faheem Ashraf played 2 matches in the tournament and claimed only 1 wicket, which came against Bangladesh. He finished with figures of 10-0-74-0 against India and batted only once in the tournament, making 4 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz picked up only 1 wicket in 3 matches. With the bat, he only got one opportunity to bat and made 12 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Barring his innings of 78 against Bangladesh, Imam-ul-Haq made 14 runs in the next two knocks, making up only 92 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan captain Babar Azam started his tournament with a sparkling 151, but didn't pass 50 in the following three innings against Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka. However, with 207 runs, he is Pakistan's leading run-getter in the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan's record-breaking 228-run loss to India in the Super 4 stage heavily affected their chances of reaching the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan went on to lose their must-win game against Sri Lanka on Thursday and were eliminated out of the competition.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan were the finalists in the 2022 Asia Cup and have won the tournament only twice in history
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!