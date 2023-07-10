From Batting Without Helmet To His Infamous World Cup Innings: Sunil Gavaskar's Most Iconic Moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Sunil Gavaskar made his Test debut in the 1970-71 West Indies tour and mustered 774 runs in 4 Tests, including 4 centuries.
(Credits: Twitter)
The 1975-76 tour of West Indies saw Gavaskar score 102 to help India chase down 403 at Port of Spain.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Gavaskar batted without helmet against West Indies' fearsome pacers like Michael Holding, Joel Garner, and Andy Roberts
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Gavaskar first toured Australia in 1977-78 and scored three centuries, but it ended in a series loss for India.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Gavaskar scored an infamous 36* off 174 balls in the opening match of the 1975 World Cup against England in pursuit of 335 as India lost by 202 runs.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
In what was considered as a minefield of a pitch in Bangalore, Sunil Gavaskar scored 96 off 264 balls against Pakistan in 1987 in the fourth innings. However, Pakistan had eventually won by 16 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Gavaskar is also the first batter to cross 10000 Test runs and did so against Pakistan in 1987.
An Iconic picture of Jeff Dujon and Viv Richards congratulating Sunil Gavaskar after passing Don Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Gavaskar's Test best of 236 also came against the West Indies in Chennai in 1983.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sunil Gavaskar captained India in 47 Tests, but could win only 9 of them.
(Credits: Twitter)