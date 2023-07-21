From Ayesha Naseem To Andrew Flintoff: Cricketers Who Retired At Earlier Age

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
18-year-old Pakistan women's cricketer Ayesha Naseem retired from international cricket in July 2023, citing want to live life according to Islam.
Fast bowler Aaqib Javed played an instrumental role in Pakistan's victorious 1992 World Cup campaign, but retired aged 25. In an interview, he mentioned that he was asked to fix matches.
Zimbabwe's Henry Olonga quit cricket aged 26 after the 2003 World Cup, citing fitness issues.
England batter James Taylor was forced to retire from all forms of cricket aged 26 after discovering he has a serious heart condition.
Elite England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff bid farewell to international cricket aged 32 after repeated injury problems. Flintoff had retired from Test cricket aged 31.
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak bid adieu to international cricket aged 31 and turned to Warwickshire county cricket club, who then offered him a two-year deal as skipper.
England women's cricketer Sarah Taylor quit cricket aged 30 due to anxiety issues.
Former Zimbabwe keeper-batter Tatenda Taibu retired aged 29 in 2012, reasoning that he would only work for church moving forward.
England all-rounder Zafar Ansari drew curtains on his cricketing career after playing 3 Tests and one ODI. He explained that he sees himself having a potential career in Law.
Craig Kieswetter played a key role in England's 2010 World Cup win, but an eye injury on the field forced him to retire aged 27.
