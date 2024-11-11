From Aryan To Anaya: Pictures Of Sanjay Bangar's Son Who Underwent Sex Change

By: Suraj Alva | November 11, 2024
Aryan Bangar, child of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, shared the journey of transforming to Anaya Bangar.
Image: Anaya Bangar/Instagram
Assigned male at birth as Aryan, Anaya began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) in 2023
Image: X
Anaya posted a video offering a glimpse into her complex and emotional journey.
Image: Anaya Bangar/X
Anaya described how, after 11 months of HRT, she has managed to reduce dysphoria and find greater happiness
Image: Anaya Bangar/Instagram
Anaya’s revelations come after recent regulatory changes for transgender women by the ICC
Image: Anaya Bangar/Instagram
Anaya took to Instagram to share a reel about her journey with the sport and meeting the lieks of Kohli and Dhoni
Image: X
In an August 2023 Instagram post, Anaya spoke about the transformative impact HRT has had on her life and cricket career.
Image: Anaya Bangar/Instagram
Anaya is currently living in Manchester and is very active on Instagram
Image: Anaya Bangar/Instagram