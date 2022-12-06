FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain's probable XI against Morocco, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 06, 2022

Unai Simon is a modern day sweeper keeper with great distribution ability

Aymeric Laporte will lead Spain in the heart of the Spanish defence

Rodri will replace Pau Torres at the heart of Spain's defence in the crucial clash against Morocco

César Azpilicueta offers excellent balance in attack and defence

Jordi Alba's attacking prowess will be key as Spain will look to dominate and create space on the wings

Sergio Busquets is vital to the way Spain play. The midfielder keeps it simple but dictates every move of the Spaniards

Pedri is key as Spain will look to dominate possession in midfield

Gavi completes the all Barcelona midfield. The youngster's ball carrying abilty and creativity will be key

The Barcelona winger has been in fine form this World Cup and has solidified his place as a starter

Dani Olmo's ability too link with the full-back can cause problems to the opposition backline

Alvaro Morata has scored two goals this World Cup, and is Spain's best striker