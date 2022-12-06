FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain's probable XI against Morocco, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 06, 2022
Unai Simon is a modern day sweeper keeper with great distribution ability
Aymeric Laporte will lead Spain in the heart of the Spanish defence
Rodri will replace Pau Torres at the heart of Spain's defence in the crucial clash against Morocco
César Azpilicueta offers excellent balance in attack and defence
Jordi Alba's attacking prowess will be key as Spain will look to dominate and create space on the wings
Sergio Busquets is vital to the way Spain play. The midfielder keeps it simple but dictates every move of the Spaniards
Pedri is key as Spain will look to dominate possession in midfield
Gavi completes the all Barcelona midfield. The youngster's ball carrying abilty and creativity will be key
The Barcelona winger has been in fine form this World Cup and has solidified his place as a starter
Dani Olmo's ability too link with the full-back can cause problems to the opposition backline
Alvaro Morata has scored two goals this World Cup, and is Spain's best striker