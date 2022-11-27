FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's magic ignites Argentina’s tournament before Fernández finishes off Mexico, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022

Argentina came into the game with one thing in my mind, win at all cost. Anthing less would be detrimental to their chances of qualifying for the R-16

Argentina started positively, dominating possessiom in the early doors. The noise in the stadium was incredible and hit even higher decibels when Messi had the ball at his feet

Mexico started to settle into the game looking bright, especially in transition

Mexico as expected were aggressive in their play. Commiting several fouls to break the Argetine play

There were 16 fouls in the first half whcih ended 0-0. Argentina struggling to build any sort of rhythm

Argentina began the half with a bit more intensity, but still struggled to break the deadlock

Mexico started to play on the counter attack. With their aggressive play, they burst on to the second balls

Messi breaks the deadlock. Rifiling a shot from 25 yards that kept low and crept into the corner. The Mexican keeper static and pedestrian

His second of the tournament, Messi delivered yet again, when the game looked to be headingto a stalemate

Enzo Fernandez sealed the victory scoring a second, three minutes before time

Argentina passed their first real test in what was dubbed as a virtual final against Mexico