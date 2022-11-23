FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina, in photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 23, 2022
Saudi Arabia fans took to streets to celebrate their team’s shock win over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022
AFP
King Salman ordered that Wednesday will be a holiday in celebration of Saudi Arabia's win
Even young fans celebrated with fervour by waving the national flag on the streets
The jubilation followed after Saudi Arabia, a team that had only ever won three World Cup matches in its history, just pulled off possibly the biggest upset in the tournament's history
Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina entered the tournament as one of the favorites, but instead suffered one of the biggest World Cup upsets after Saudi Arabia rallied with two second-half goals in Lusail Stadium
Saudi fans mocked Lionel Messi by performing Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark celebration ‘Siu’
Saudi Arabia will play Poland in their next match on Saturday
Saudi Arabia broke Argentina's 36-match unbeaten streak, including winning the Copa America 2021.
Saudi's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais made many important saves and their defence also stood tall in the match's dying moments.