FIFA World Cup 2022: France's probable XI against Tunisia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022

Hugo Lloris has been France's trusted No 1 for some time now and will look to keep his starting position

Ibrahim Konate is growing into one of the best centre backs in the world right now

Varane's return from injury has been a major boost for France. The experinced centre back will retain a starting position

Pavard's attacking prowess as a rightback will benefit France in attack

Theo Hernandez replaced his brother Lucas Herndez who is ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury

With France having already qualified, the Marsellie midfielder will look to make his first start

Adrien Rabiot will start ahead of alongside Guendouzi and will look to get inside the box and trouble defenders

Eduardo Camavinga will also most likely make his start with key players given rest before the knockout phase

Kingsley Coman offers a different facet to France's attack. His silky dribbling will make it tough for opposition defenders

Kylian Mbappe's pace is a nightmare for any defender. The forward wreaked havoc against the Australian backline in the opening game

With World Cup winner Giroud expected to be rested, Thuram will make his first start