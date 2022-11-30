FIFA World Cup 2022: France's probable XI against Tunisia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022
Hugo Lloris has been France's trusted No 1 for some time now and will look to keep his starting position
Ibrahim Konate is growing into one of the best centre backs in the world right now
Varane's return from injury has been a major boost for France. The experinced centre back will retain a starting position
Pavard's attacking prowess as a rightback will benefit France in attack
Theo Hernandez replaced his brother Lucas Herndez who is ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury
With France having already qualified, the Marsellie midfielder will look to make his first start
Adrien Rabiot will start ahead of alongside Guendouzi and will look to get inside the box and trouble defenders
Eduardo Camavinga will also most likely make his start with key players given rest before the knockout phase
Kingsley Coman offers a different facet to France's attack. His silky dribbling will make it tough for opposition defenders
Kylian Mbappe's pace is a nightmare for any defender. The forward wreaked havoc against the Australian backline in the opening game
With World Cup winner Giroud expected to be rested, Thuram will make his first start