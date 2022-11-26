FIFA World Cup 2022: France's probable XI against Denmark, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 26, 2022
The reliable keeper, Hugo Lloris has been France's No 1 for some time now and will look to keep his starting position
Ibrahim Konate is used to playing in big matches having played in the Champions League final with Liverpool against Real Madrid
Dayot Upamecano has deputised brillinatly for the injured Rafael Varane. The young defender has built a strong partnership with Konate
Pavard's attacking prowess as a rightback will benefit France in attack
Theo Hernandez replaced his brother Lucas Herndez who is ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an knee injury
Aurélien Tchouaméni will play as the holding midfielder providing much-needed support to the back-four while also dictating play
Adrien Rabiot will start ahead of Tchoumeni and will look to get inside the box and trouble defenders
Kylian Mbappe's pace is a nightmare for any defender. The forward wreaked havoc against the Australian backline in the opening game
Antione Griezmann will start in the number 10 role and look to link up well with Olivier Giroud
Ousmane Dembele offers a different facet to France's attack. His silky dribbling will make it tough for opposition defenders
Olivier Giroud scored a brace in the opening game against Australia. Giroud's presence in the box makes him a potent target man