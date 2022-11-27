FIFA World Cup 2022: English player's wives and girlfriends spotted shopping in downtown Qatar

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022

Georgina Irwin, Aaron Ramsdale's fiancée, was spotted getting a head start on her shopping in Doha, Qatar

The Sun

Sasha Attwood, who is dating Jack Grealish, was also spotted while shopping 

The Sun

Tolami Benson, who is dating Bukayo Saka, was spotted in a cool, loose skirt while shopping

The Sun

Tolami Benson was also spotted with fellow partners 

The Sun

Luke Shaw's girlfriend Anoushka Santos was one of the WAGs who visited the team's base

Mirror

The WAGs appeared to be having a good time in Qatar

Mirror

Families of England footballers were permitted access to the Al Wakrah hotel

Mirror