FIFA World Cup 2022: English player's wives and girlfriends spotted shopping in downtown Qatar

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022
Georgina Irwin, Aaron Ramsdale's fiancée, was spotted getting a head start on her shopping in Doha, Qatar
Sasha Attwood, who is dating Jack Grealish, was also spotted while shopping
Tolami Benson, who is dating Bukayo Saka, was spotted in a cool, loose skirt while shopping
Tolami Benson was also spotted with fellow partners
Luke Shaw's girlfriend Anoushka Santos was one of the WAGs who visited the team's base
The WAGs appeared to be having a good time in Qatar
Families of England footballers were permitted access to the Al Wakrah hotel
