FIFA World Cup 2022: England's probable XI against USA, in pics

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will start between the sticks
Harry Maguire will start in the heart of the defence
John Stones will partner Harry Maguire in the back four
Luke Shaw will play as the left-back
Kieran Trippier will start as the right-back
Declan Rice play as the holding midfielder providing much-needed support to the back-four
Jude Bellingham will start in front of Rice and will play a vital role in creating chances for the forwards
Mason Mount will partner Bellingham as the deep-lying play maker
Bukayo Saka will play as the right-winger and will look to slide inside and attack the oppositions defence
Raheem Sterling will start on the left and will look to send crosses into the box
Captain Harry Kane will lead the England attack and will be tasked to score goals
