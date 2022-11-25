FIFA World Cup 2022: England's probable XI against USA, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will start between the sticks

AFP

Harry Maguire will start in the heart of the defence

AFP

John Stones will partner Harry Maguire in the back four

AFP

Luke Shaw will play as the left-back

AFP

Kieran Trippier will start as the right-back

AFP

Declan Rice play as the holding midfielder providing much-needed support to the back-four

Jude Bellingham will start in front of Rice and will play a vital role in creating chances for the forwards

AFP

Mason Mount will partner Bellingham as the deep-lying play maker

AFP

Bukayo Saka will play as the right-winger and will look to slide inside and attack the oppositions defence

AFP

Raheem Sterling will start on the left and will look to send crosses into the box

AFP

Captain Harry Kane will lead the England attack and will be tasked to score goals

AFP

