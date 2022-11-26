FIFA World Cup 2022: England lack intensity in bogus stalemate against the USA, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 26, 2022

The United States dominated the first half and controlled the midfield as England remained static

Christian Pulisic came close to break the deadlock in the first half, riffling a shot with his weaker left foot that crashed the bar

England conceeded a series of corners as the Americans continued to pile pressure on the England backline

USA's Weston McKennie was the engine in the American midfield, driving every attack

USA ended the half the better team with England failing to register a single shot on target

England came out in the second half hoping to lay pedal to the metal, but a well organised Ameican side halted any possibility of an England attack

Star of the opening game Jude Bellingham was substituded in the 63rd minuted to bring on the experienced Jordan Henderson

The introduction of Jack Grealish made an immediate impact with the winger looking to threaten, but the lack of sutained possession reduced any late charge

The match ended in a bogus stalemate, with England remaining on top of the group, a draw in the final game enough to qualify

Harry Maguire was voted England's best player for a strong defensive performance