FIFA World Cup 2022: 1,000 passes, 82% possession, stats that defined Spain's perfect victory over Costa Rica

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
Spain trashed Costa Rica 7-0 in a perfect start to World Cup campaign in Qatar
Gavi became Spain’s youngest goal scorer ever in a World Cup since Pele in the 1958 world Cup final against Sweden
Spain put on a vintage passing display recording 1,045 passes the most in a World Cup game
The masters of tiki-taka football amassed 537 successful first-half passes, another record
Barcelona defender Aymeric Laporte recorded a successful pass rate of 96%, completing 146 passes
Four Spanish players completed more passes individually than Costa Rica did as an entire team
With Gavi and Pedri both starting, Spain became the first European side to name two teenagers in their starting XI for a World Cup
Spain set a World Cup possession record and a World Cup successful passes record
The Spaniards conceded 0 shots and scored 88% of the goal total, the 2010 World Cup champions managed in 2010