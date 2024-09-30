Fastest Team 50 To Ravindra Jadeja’s 300 Wickets: All Records Broken By India On Day 4 Of Kanpur Test

By: Aakash Singh | September 30, 2024
India now have the fastest team fifty in Test cricket as they raised it in 3 overs. They broke England's record as they did it in 4.2 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
With Yashasvi Jaiswal still at the crease, India also registered the fastest team hundred. India did it in 10.1 overs, as against 12.2 overs previously, breaking their own record.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India is now the custodian of fastest 150 too, achieving it in 18.2 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
India have also registered the fastest team 200 in Test cricket. Rohit Sharma's men did so in 24.2 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
India also now hold the fastest team 250 in Test cricket, doing so in 30 overs. England held the feat previously, doing so in 33.6 overs.
Star batter Virat Kohli became the fastest to 27000 international runs. He has accomplished it in 594 innings, while Sachin Tendulkar did it in 623.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ravindra Jadeja became only the 3rd left-arm spinner to bag 300 Test scalps.
(Credits: Twitter)
The declaration at 285/9 is the lowest-ever score on declaration in first innings in their history of Test cricket.
(Credits: Twitter)