Fastest Bowlers In IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Leads The Chart

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 03, 2024
LSG fast bowler Mayank Yadav has been grabbing headlines with his fiery pace and recently clocked 156.7 kmph against RCB, making him fastest bowler in IPL 2024
Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger is another pace bowling sensation and is the second fastest bowler in IPL 2024, clocking 153 against Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians' pacer Gerald Coetzee is currently the third fastest bowler in IPL 2024, clocking 152.3 kmph against SunRisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Alzzari Joseph currently holds the fourth spot in the list of fastest bowlers in IPL 2024 with 151.2 kmph against Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings' star bowler Matheesha Pathirana clocked the delivery of 150.9 kmph against Gujarat Titans, making him the second fastest Asian bowler in IPL 2024
Mayank Yadav clicked 150+ kmph 13 times in just two matches against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. He is the second fastest Indian bowler after SRH's Umran Malik in the tournament
Former Rajasthan Royals' pacer Shaun Tait currently holds the record for the fastest delivery in IPL, with 157.8 kmph against Delhi Daredevils in 2011
