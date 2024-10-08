Explained! Money Spent On Making Formula 1 Car

By: Suraj Alva | October 08, 2024

In Formula 1,every second counts, and every component of a race car plays a critical role in shaping the season of F1 driver.

A lot of time and research is needed to build and develop a Formula 1 car

So the question is how much money is used to build a race car?

The exact cost of a Formula 1 car is unknown but according to Red Bull, their car costs approximately $15 million each

For the 2024 season, each team was allowed to spend $135 million on materials related to car performance

The engine is the most expensive part of an F1 car. A singular turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 engine is worth approximately $10.5m

Halo which is a driver crash-protection system is the cheapest part of the F1 car

A set of Four F1 tyres will cost around $2,700. The official Sponsor Pirelli is paid by the FIA annually

