Explained! Money Spent On Making Formula 1 Car

By: Suraj Alva | October 08, 2024
In Formula 1,every second counts, and every component of a race car plays a critical role in shaping the season of F1 driver.
Image: F1/X
A lot of time and research is needed to build and develop a Formula 1 car
Image: X
So the question is how much money is used to build a race car?
Image: X
The exact cost of a Formula 1 car is unknown but according to Red Bull, their car costs approximately $15 million each
Image: F1
For the 2024 season, each team was allowed to spend $135 million on materials related to car performance
Image: X
The engine is the most expensive part of an F1 car. A singular turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 engine is worth approximately $10.5m
Image: F1
Halo which is a driver crash-protection system is the cheapest part of the F1 car
Image: X
A set of Four F1 tyres will cost around $2,700. The official Sponsor Pirelli is paid by the FIA annually
Image: X