ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: English Fans Go Topless To Beat The Delhi Heat At Arun Jaitley Stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
A few English fans took off their t-shirts due to the heat in Delhi while watching ENG vs AFG
The Arun Jaitley Stadium once again witnessed a very good turnout for a non-India match in this World Cup
A fan was also spotted holding a placard supporting Israel in the stadium
Sunil Narine's doppelganger was also spotted in the stands wearing a KKR jersey
The Arun Jaitley Stadium looks gorgeous against the backdrop of the setting Sun
Cricket fans in Delhi have shown good support in this World Cup unlike some of the other venues
The facilities inside the ageing stadium were improved by the cricket association and the BCCI before the CWC 2023 started
Rashid Khan was seen playing cricket with school students before the match
Ikram Alikhil led a brilliant recovery as Afghanistan posted 284 in 49.5 overs against England after being put into bat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 80