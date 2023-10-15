ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: English Fans Go Topless To Beat The Delhi Heat At Arun Jaitley Stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023

A few English fans took off their t-shirts due to the heat in Delhi while watching ENG vs AFG

The Arun Jaitley Stadium once again witnessed a very good turnout for a non-India match in this World Cup

A fan was also spotted holding a placard supporting Israel in the stadium

Sunil Narine's doppelganger was also spotted in the stands wearing a KKR jersey

The Arun Jaitley Stadium looks gorgeous against the backdrop of the setting Sun

Cricket fans in Delhi have shown good support in this World Cup unlike some of the other venues

The facilities inside the ageing stadium were improved by the cricket association and the BCCI before the CWC 2023 started

Rashid Khan was seen playing cricket with school students before the match

Ikram Alikhil led a brilliant recovery as Afghanistan posted 284 in 49.5 overs against England after being put into bat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 80