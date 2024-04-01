DC vs CSK: Interesting Moments From IPL 2024 Clash As Rishabh Pant Slams Maiden Fifty In His Comeback Match

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 01, 2024
Delhi Capitals opening pair of David Warner (52) and Prithvi Shaw (43) formed 93-run partnershio for the first wicket
After two unsuccessful outings in IPL 2024, DC skipper Rishabh Pant bounced back as he scored his first fifty in competitive cricket since his comeback
Credits: Twitter/IPL
CSK fans in Vizag went berserk after Matheesha Pathirana pulled off stunning diving catch to dismiss opener David Warner
Credits: IPL Twitter
Matheesha Pathirana delivered two thunderbolds to rattle defence of Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs in a single over
Credits: IPL Twitter
Matheesha Pathirana was the star bowler for Chennai Super Kings as he registered the figures of 3/31 in four overs
Credits: IPL Twitter
Khaleel Ahmed provided two early breakthroughs for Delhi Capitals as he dismissed openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra
Credits: IPL Twitter
Ajinkya Rahane (45) and Daryll Mitchell (34) formed a 68-run partnership for the third wicket and rescued CSK from early collapse
Credits: IPL Twitter
MS Dhoni walked out to bat for the first time in IPL 2024 and treated the fans with his vintage batting
Credits: IPL Twitter
In the final over of CSK's 192-run chase, MS DHini smashed 20 runs, including 2 sixes and as many fours off Antich Nortje. Ex-CSK skipper's cameo knock of 37 off 16 balls went in vain as the team fell 21 runs short of achieving the target
Credits: Twitter
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are in smiles after the IPL 2024 clash
Credits: Twitter
Ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni humble personlity is evident in the picture as he clicked a photo with Vizag groundsmen after the match
Credits: Chennai Super Kings Twitter