Damru Shaped Media Centre To Trishul Floodlights: Check Out Latest Renders Of Lord Shiva- Themed Varanasi Cricket Stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023

Uttar Pradesh is all set to get its third international cricket stadium in Varanasi

The 30,000-capacity stadium will be built in the Ganjari area of Varanasi

The stadium will be based on Lord Shiva theme with a Damru shaped media centre

The stadium will also have trishul shaped floodlights and Ganga Ghat-inspired seating

The stadium's roof will be built in the shape of a crescent moon

PM Narendra Modi will take part in the Bhoomi Pujan and lay the foundation for the stadium on September 23

Larsen & Toubro will design and build the stadium over a an area of 30.6 acres at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore