Damru Shaped Media Centre To Trishul Floodlights: Check Out Latest Renders Of Lord Shiva- Themed Varanasi Cricket Stadium

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
Uttar Pradesh is all set to get its third international cricket stadium in Varanasi
The 30,000-capacity stadium will be built in the Ganjari area of Varanasi
The stadium will be based on Lord Shiva theme with a Damru shaped media centre
The stadium will also have trishul shaped floodlights and Ganga Ghat-inspired seating
The stadium's roof will be built in the shape of a crescent moon
PM Narendra Modi will take part in the Bhoomi Pujan and lay the foundation for the stadium on September 23
Larsen & Toubro will design and build the stadium over a an area of 30.6 acres at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore