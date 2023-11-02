CWC 2023: What Every Team Must Do To Reach The Semi-Finals?

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023
South Africa have 6 wins from 7 matches. The Proteas need only one more win to qualify for the semii-finals, Should they lose their remaining games, they must do so with a better net run-rate than the other three contenders.
(Credits: Twitter)
Fpr Australia to qualify, they must ideally win all their three remaining games. Should Australia win 2, they must ensure a superior net run-rate than at least one of the four other teams. If Australia manage only 1 win out of 3 games, they must end with a superior NRR to the teams who can get to 10 points.
(Credits: Twitter)
India are almost in the same boat as South Africa, except that they are yet to lose a match in this edition. The Men in Blue also need only one more win out of 3 matches to reach the semi-finals, but if India lose, they must maintain a better net run-rate against their competitors.
New Zealand are currently in a tricky spot and must win at least 2 matches and gain a superior net run-rate than one of the 4 other sides. If they manage only 1 victory, the Kiwis must have a superior net run-rate than the teams who could get to 10 points.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan have an uphill task as they must win both of their remaining games and finish with a better NRR than teams who could finish on 10 points. Should they earn victory in only 1 game, Pakistan need Australia and New Zealand to lose their remaining matches, with Afghanistan to also lose 2. Moreover, they must have a better NRR than teams who can get to 8 points.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan must win all their three matches to have 12 points. Apart from that, they also must have a superior NRR to leave behind Australia, New Zealand and any other side that could finish with same points.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka need to ideally win all 3 games so they could get to 10 points. While they also need a massive NRR boost, Sri Lanka need New Zealand and Australia to lose at least 2 matches.
(Credits: Twitter)
England essentially must win all their three matches to get 10 points and earn an NRR boost big enough against any team that ends with same points. The defending champions also need Australia/New Zealand to lose at least two games.
(Credits: Twitter)
Netherlands need massive favours from other teams apart from winning their remaining 3 matches. New Zealand/Australia must suffer defeats in all games and increase NRR above any team that finishes with same points. The Dutch should also hope that the likes of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka finishes on 10 points if the above scenarios come true.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!