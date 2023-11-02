CWC 2023: Team-Wise Most 350+ Totals In World Cup History

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023
Australia have registered the most 350+ scores in World Cup history with 9. Australia's highest total in World Cup history is 417 against Afghanistan in the 2015 edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa have the joint-most number of 350+ totals in World Cup history with 9. The Proteas made their highest total of 428 against Sri Lanka in Delhi this year.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India have amassed 350+ scores in World Cup history on 4 occasions. Their highest score of 413 came against Bermuda in the 2007 edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand have piled totals in excess of 350 on 4 occasions. The Kiwis' highest World Cup total of 393 came against the West Indies in the 2015 edition.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Reigning world champions England have accumulated 350+ scores thrice in their history. England's highest World Cup total of 397 came against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka have made a 350+ score twice in World Cups. Aravinda de Silva's 145 came against Kenya in Kandy as the Island nation made 398, making it their highest.
(Credits: Twitter)
West Indies have also made over 350 twice in their World Cup history. The two-time champions' highest total of 372 came against Zimbabwe in the 2015 edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
