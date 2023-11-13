CWC 2023: Best XI After Group Stage Of The Tournament

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach has done wonders for them at the top. He has accumulated 503 runs in 9 games, striking at 121.49. Having yet to lose a match in the 2023 World Cup, he has also been appointed as the captain.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Quinton de Kock, who will quit ODIs after the 2023 World Cup, has been having a memorable tournament. With 591 runs, Quinton de Kock is the 2nd highest run-getter in the tournament and has mustered 4 centuries.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rachin Ravindra has emerged as the find of the 2023 World Cup. The Kiwi left-hander has amassed 565 runs in the tournament so far and has mustered 3 tons.
(Credits: Twitter)
India's Virat Kohli has rediscovered his best form in the 2023 World Cup. Kohli is currently at the top for most runs, with 594 in 9 innings at 99.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa's Aiden Markram has been undergoing a rich vein of form in the 2023 World Cup. The right-hander has accumulated 396 runs in 9 matches at 49.50 alongside a strike rate of 114.45.
(Credits: Twitter)
Glenn Maxwell has left the fans stunned with his game-changing abilities. Maxwell smashed a 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands. However, his 128-ball 201 against Afghanistan was most memorable as he led Australia to victory out of nowhere.
(Credits: Twitter)
Marco Jansen has arguably been a revelation in this World Cup. With 17 wickets in 8 matches, Jansen has provided South Africa with early breakthroughs. With the bat, the youngster has kept a strike rate of 111.34.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ravindra Jadeja has been lethal throughout the World Cup, taking wickets at will. The left-arm spinner has snared 16 wickets in 9 matches, averaging 18.25. Jadeja has also been an excellent fielder.
(Credits: Twitter)
With 22 wickets, Australia's Adam Zampa is currently the highest wicket-taker of the 2023 World Cup. The wrist-spinner took only 1 wicket in the first matches, but has proved to be Australia's standout bowler.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mohammed Shami has unquestionably become a nightmare for the batters in the 2023 World Cup. Shami averages a ridiculous 9.56 in only 6 matches in the 2023 World Cup with 15 scalps.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Amid Sri Lanka's forgettable World Cup campaign, Dilshan Madushanka has been a silver lining. The left-arm seamer is currently the 2nd highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 9 matches at 25.
(Credits: Twitter)
