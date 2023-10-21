CWC 2023: Best Batting Performances From Week 2 Of The Tournament

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023
Quinton de Kock has been in fiery form in this tournament and scored his 2nd consecutive 100 against Australia in Lucknow. The Proteas eventually won the contest by 134 runs.
Daryl Mitchell cracked a 67-ball 89 against Bangladesh to help New Zealand chase down 246.
Playing his first top-level game since March, New Zealand captain struck 78 against Bangladesh to fashion a comfortable victory for his side.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma bludgeoned Pakistan's bowling in front of a record-crowd in Ahmedabad. He hammered 86 off 63 balls as India chased down 192 with 7 wickets to spare.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz was outstanding against England in Delhi, slamming 80 off 57 deliveries. His partnership of 114 with Ibrahim Zadran laid the foundation for a total of 284, which proved to be match-winning.
Harry Brook's innings of 66 against Afghanistan might have gone in a losing cause, but he was the lone warrior for England. He played some exquisite shots.
Josh Inglis stepped up in the middle-order for Australia in the encounter against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. Coming in at 24-2, Inglis shepherded a tricky period and made 58 to help Australia register their 1st victory of the tournament.
Scott Edwards fought hard and struck a 69-ball 78 against South Africa after the Netherlands lost more than half the side for less than 100 runs. It helped the Netherlands reach 245 in 43 overs and register a 38-run win.
Glenn Phillips struck a masterful 71 on a slow Chennai track against Afghanistan's vaunted pace trio. He top-scored with 71 as New Zealand reached 288-6 from a tricky spot and bowled Afghanistan out for 139.
While Litton Das top-scored for Bangladesh against India, but Tanzid Hasan's innings was more impactful. He hit boundaries against the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur with ease, reaching his 50 off 41 balls.
Virat Kohli registered his 1st century of the 2023 edition, doing so against Bangladesh in Pune. He shepherded the chase expertly and finished it off with a maximum. In the process, he also reached a staggering 48th ODI ton.
