CSK vs RCB: Top Dismissals In IPL 2024 Opener

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 23, 2024
Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane teamed up to pull off a brilliant catch to dismiss Virat Kohli
Credits: Twitter/IPL
Rachin Ravindra fielding skills were on a display when he dived to take a catch of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Faf du Plessis
Credits: Twitter/IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Glenn Maxwell took a well judged catch near the boundary to dismiss CSK batter Ajinkya Rahane
Credits: Twitter/IPL
CSK bowler Mustafizur Rahman rattles RCB's all-rounder Cameron Green's stumps with a peach delivery
Credits: Twitter
MS Dhoni effected a brilliant run-out of Anuj Rawat with under-arm throw on the final ball of the first innings.
Credits: Twitter/Jio Cinema
Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik formed a crucial 95-run partnership to left RCB from 78/5 to 173/6 in 20 overs
Credits: Twitter
Mustafizur Rahman led the Chennai Super Kings bowling attack as he scalped four wickets while conceding 29 runs in a quota of four overs
Credits: Twitter
Rachin Ravindra impressed on his IPL debut as he slammed 37 off 15 balls at an impressive strike rate of 246.67
Credits: Twitter/IPL
Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja forged a vital unbeaten 66-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help Chennai Super Kings achieve the target of 174 with 1.2 overs to spare
Credits: Twitter/IPL