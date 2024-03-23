CSK vs RCB: Top Dismissals In IPL 2024 Opener

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 23, 2024

Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane teamed up to pull off a brilliant catch to dismiss Virat Kohli

Credits: Twitter/IPL

Rachin Ravindra fielding skills were on a display when he dived to take a catch of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Faf du Plessis

Credits: Twitter/IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Glenn Maxwell took a well judged catch near the boundary to dismiss CSK batter Ajinkya Rahane

Credits: Twitter/IPL

CSK bowler Mustafizur Rahman rattles RCB's all-rounder Cameron Green's stumps with a peach delivery

Credits: Twitter

MS Dhoni effected a brilliant run-out of Anuj Rawat with under-arm throw on the final ball of the first innings.

Credits: Twitter/Jio Cinema

Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik formed a crucial 95-run partnership to left RCB from 78/5 to 173/6 in 20 overs

Credits: Twitter

Mustafizur Rahman led the Chennai Super Kings bowling attack as he scalped four wickets while conceding 29 runs in a quota of four overs

Credits: Twitter

Rachin Ravindra impressed on his IPL debut as he slammed 37 off 15 balls at an impressive strike rate of 246.67

Credits: Twitter/IPL

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja forged a vital unbeaten 66-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help Chennai Super Kings achieve the target of 174 with 1.2 overs to spare

Credits: Twitter/IPL