Cristiano Ronaldo to join Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr on £173 million per year transfer, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo is to become the highest-paid sportsperson of all time after reportedly agreeing a transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr
The superstar is a free agent after leaving Manchester United last week.
Now, he has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal worth £173 million a year with Al-Nassr, report Spanish tabloid, Marca
Ronaldo had revealed he turned down a £3m a week offer to play for Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal
Rivals Al-Nassr are now closing in on his transfer, having also fought off reported interest from Newcastle
David Beckham’s Inter Miami are also in fray to sign Ronaldo
The Saudi league is on a World Cup break with Al-Nassr's next game on December 16, just two days before the final
Ronaldo is aiming to feature in the World Cup final with Portugal and could join up with Al-Nassr in January if he puts pen to paper
The 37-year-old terminated his contract with Manchester United after slamming the club in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan
Ronaldo criticised the lack of progress at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson left and revealed he does not respect Erik ten Hag.
