Cristiano Ronaldo to join Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr on £173 million per year transfer, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is to become the highest-paid sportsperson of all time after reportedly agreeing a transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr

AFP

The superstar is a free agent after leaving Manchester United last week.

AFP

Now, he has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal worth £173 million a year with Al-Nassr, report Spanish tabloid, Marca

AFP

Ronaldo had revealed he turned down a £3m a week offer to play for Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal

AFP

Rivals Al-Nassr are now closing in on his transfer, having also fought off reported interest from Newcastle

AFP

David Beckham’s Inter Miami are also in fray to sign Ronaldo

AFP

The Saudi league is on a World Cup break with Al-Nassr's next game on December 16, just two days before the final

AFP

Ronaldo is aiming to feature in the World Cup final with Portugal and could join up with Al-Nassr in January if he puts pen to paper

AFP

The 37-year-old terminated his contract with Manchester United after slamming the club in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan

Twitter

Ronaldo criticised the lack of progress at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson left and revealed he does not respect Erik ten Hag.

ANI

