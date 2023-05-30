Chennai Super Kings overjoyed after 5th IPL victory; see pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings beat Hardik Panday's Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday, May 29. The final match was at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

PTI

Here are pictures of the mighty team celebrating victory and sharing their joy to the world

Twitter

Chennai beat defending champions Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the final

Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs. This is a photo of the cricketer celebrating the same

Twitter/Chennai Super Kings

In pic- Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

PTI

Batter Jadeja celebrates in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

PTI

This victory is the Yellow Army's fifth title triumph

PTI

CSK's much loved Captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni even hinted that he might play for another season too rather than retire

Twitter/Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni has become the first player in history of IPL to complete 250 appearances

Twitter