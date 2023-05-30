Chennai Super Kings overjoyed after 5th IPL victory; see pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings beat Hardik Panday's Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday, May 29. The final match was at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
PTI
Here are pictures of the mighty team celebrating victory and sharing their joy to the world
Chennai beat defending champions Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the final
Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs. This is a photo of the cricketer celebrating the same
Twitter/Chennai Super Kings
In pic- Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023
PTI
Batter Jadeja celebrates in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
PTI
This victory is the Yellow Army's fifth title triumph
PTI
CSK's much loved Captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni even hinted that he might play for another season too rather than retire
Twitter/Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni has become the first player in history of IPL to complete 250 appearances