Check Out All 10 Cars That Will Lineup On The F1 Grid In 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 29, 2024
Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT finished on top of the constructor standings in 2023 with 860. Max Verstappen defended his World Championship title with Red Bull Racing
Credits: F1 Instagram
Mercedes secured the second spot in the last season with 409 points. Lewis Hamilton finished the third in the F1 World Championship standings with Mercedes in 2023
Ferrari was at the third spot in the last season's Constructors Standings with 406 points. Carloz Sainz was the main driver, who finished seventh in the World Drivers' Championship standings last year
McLaren Mercedes finished fourth in the Constructor's Standings with 302 points last year. Driver Lando Norris finished sixth in the World Drivers' standings
Aston Martin Amarco Mercedes secured the fifth spot in the last season's Constructors' Standings with 280 points. Fernando Alonso finished fourth in the World Drivers' Championship
Alpine Renault was at the sixth spot in the last season with 120 points. The best driver Pierre Gasly finished 11th in the World Drivers' Championship 2023
Williams Mercedes finished seventh with 28 points. The best driver was Alexander Albon, who finished 13th in the World Drivers' Championship standings
Alphatauri Honda RBPT was at the 8th position in the last season with 25 points. Yuki Tsunoda emerged as the best driver of the team, who finished 14th in the championship standings
Alfa Romeo Ferrari finished second from the bottom of the Constructor's Drivers standings in the last season. The best driver Valtteri Bottas finished at the 15th position in World Drivers' Championship
Haas Ferrari finished at the bottom table of the Constructor's Drivers' standings. The best driver was Nico Hulkenberg, who secured 16th spot in the World F1 Championship
