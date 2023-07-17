Carlos Alcaraz's Career Achievements Following His Wimbledon 2023 Victory

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz won his first ATP title in 2021 at Umag in Croatia.

(Credits: Twitter)

Carlos Alcaraz won his second ATP title at Rio de Janeiro.

Carlos Alcaraz's first ATP 1000 masters title came in 2022 in Miami.

Next, Carlos Alcaraz went on to win the ATP title in Barcelona.

The Spainard's second ATP Masters 1000 title came in Madrid in 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam event in US Open 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz won his first title of 2023 in Buenos Aires.

Alcaraz captured his third ATP 1000 Masters' title in the Indian Wells.

The 20-year-old had also won the Barcelona title in 2023 as well.

Carlos Alcaraz with the ATP Masters 1000 trophy in Madrid.

He geared up for Wimbledon 2023 by winning the Queen's Championship.

Carlos Alcaraz grows emotional after defeating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2023 final.

