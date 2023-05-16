Brendon McCullum to Shubman Gill: First-ever centurions of all ten IPL teams

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
Gujarat Titans' first centurion was Shubman Gill when he made 101 off 58 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad in 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mumbai Indians got its first centurion when Sanath Jayasuriya smashed 114* against the Chennai Super Kings in 2008.
Manish Pandey was Royal Challengers Bangalore's first century maker, scoring 114 off 73 balls against the Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009.
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Brendon McCullum cracked a 73-ball 158 in the very first match of the IPL.
Shaun Marsh was Kings XI Punjab's first centurion, mustering 115 off 69 balls against the Rajasthan Royals in 2008.
Yusuf Pathan scored the first hundred for Rajasthan Royals, slamming 100 off 37 balls against the Mumbai Indians in 2010.
KL Rahul was the first centurion for the Lucknow Super Giants, slamming 103 off 60 balls against the Mumbai Indians in 2022.
David Warner's 59-ball 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017 was SunRisers Hyderabad's first ton.
Michael Hussey smashed a 54-ball 116 against Kings XI Punjab to become Chennai Super Kings' first centurion in IPL 2008.
AB de Villiers clobbered 105 off 54 balls against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2009 to become Delhi Daredevils' first centurion.
