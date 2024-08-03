Brands Chasing Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker After Paris Olympics Heroics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | August 03, 2024

Manu Bhaker has been grabbed headlines with her sensational run at the Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker clinched two Olympic medals in Paris, making her first athlete from Independent India to clinch two medals in a single editions of the Summer Games

Manu Bhaker was hat-trick of Olympic medal in Paris but fell short of it as she finished 4th in the women's 25m air pistol final

Amid her sensational run at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker has attracted various brands for endorsement

As per the reports, Manu Bhaker has been approached by 40 brands for endorsement, with fee increasing from 20 lakhs to crores

Manu Bhaker currently endorses only one brand, Performax Activewear

Apart from two Olympic medals, Manu Bhaker won gold medal at 2022 Asian Games, gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games and a World Championship Title in 2023

The Paris Olympics was a redemption for Manu Bhaker following her significant setback at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games

