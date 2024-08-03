Brands Chasing Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker After Paris Olympics Heroics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | August 03, 2024
Manu Bhaker has been grabbed headlines with her sensational run at the Paris Olympics 2024
Credits: Twitter
Manu Bhaker clinched two Olympic medals in Paris, making her first athlete from Independent India to clinch two medals in a single editions of the Summer Games
Manu Bhaker was hat-trick of Olympic medal in Paris but fell short of it as she finished 4th in the women's 25m air pistol final
Credits: Twitter
Amid her sensational run at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker has attracted various brands for endorsement
Credits: Twitter
As per the reports, Manu Bhaker has been approached by 40 brands for endorsement, with fee increasing from 20 lakhs to crores
Credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram
Manu Bhaker currently endorses only one brand, Performax Activewear
Credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram
Apart from two Olympic medals, Manu Bhaker won gold medal at 2022 Asian Games, gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games and a World Championship Title in 2023
Credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram
The Paris Olympics was a redemption for Manu Bhaker following her significant setback at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games
Credits: Twitter