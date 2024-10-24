Bold, Colorful And Full Of Passion: Fans Come Out With Creative Banners To Support Team India

By: Suraj Alva | October 24, 2024

Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune is hosting the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

Image: X

Fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma entered the stadium wearing Team India jersey to show the love for their Favourite cricketers

Image: MCA/X

Despite scorching heat, cricket fans in Pune came out in numbers to support Team India

Image: MCA/X

Fans brought the most unique posters to cheer for India in the 2nd Test against New Zealand

Image: MCA/ X

A fan shows poster of Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad at Pune stadium

Image: X

School student showcases poster which said that she bunked school to watch Rohit Sharma

Image: X

Future doctors with Rohit Sharma banner calling him as their therepy

Image:X