Bhuvneshwar Kumar Birthday: Best Bowling Performances By India's 'King Of Swing' In International Cricket

By: Aakash Singh | February 04, 2024

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, once India's premier fast bowler, turns 34 on Monday. Looking back at incredible performances of India's 'King Of Swing'

In 2013, Bhuvneshwar Kumar wreaked havoc with his fiery spell of 4/8 at an economy rate of 1.33 in six overs to help India bundle out Sri Lanka for 96 in an ODI match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded his best bowling performance in a Test match against England at Lords in 2014, where he scalped six wickets while conceding at an economy rate of 2.64 in 31 overs.

In the 2014 T20 World Cup, Bhuvi posed a serious threat to West Indies’ batting as he conceded only 3 runs without taking a wicket in 3 overs.

In 2016, Kumar registered his second best bowling figures in Test Cricket, scalping five wickets while conceding just 33 runs against West Indies.

In 2017, the 33-year-old led India’s bowling attack by registering figures of 5/42 at an economy rate of 4.24 in 9.4 overs in an ODI match against Sri Lanka

In 2018, Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered his five-wicket haul in T20I as he registered figures of 5/24 against South Africa

In the 2022 Asia Cup, the swing king of India registered his best T20I bowling figures against Afghanistan, picking fifer while conceding just 4 runs at an economy rate of 1 in just four overs

In international cricket, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 294 wickets in 229 matches for Team India

