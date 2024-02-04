Bhuvneshwar Kumar Birthday: Best Bowling Performances By India's 'King Of Swing' In International Cricket

By: Aakash Singh | February 04, 2024
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, once India's premier fast bowler, turns 34 on Monday. Looking back at incredible performances of India's 'King Of Swing'
Credits: Twitter
In 2013, Bhuvneshwar Kumar wreaked havoc with his fiery spell of 4/8 at an economy rate of 1.33 in six overs to help India bundle out Sri Lanka for 96 in an ODI match.
Credits: Twitter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded his best bowling performance in a Test match against England at Lords in 2014, where he scalped six wickets while conceding at an economy rate of 2.64 in 31 overs.
Credits: Twitter/Lord's
In the 2014 T20 World Cup, Bhuvi posed a serious threat to West Indies’ batting as he conceded only 3 runs without taking a wicket in 3 overs.
Credits: Rediff.com
In 2016, Kumar registered his second best bowling figures in Test Cricket, scalping five wickets while conceding just 33 runs against West Indies.
Credits: Twitter
In 2017, the 33-year-old led India’s bowling attack by registering figures of 5/42 at an economy rate of 4.24 in 9.4 overs in an ODI match against Sri Lanka
Credits: Twitter
In 2018, Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered his five-wicket haul in T20I as he registered figures of 5/24 against South Africa
Credits: Twitter
In the 2022 Asia Cup, the swing king of India registered his best T20I bowling figures against Afghanistan, picking fifer while conceding just 4 runs at an economy rate of 1 in just four overs
Credits: Twitter
In international cricket, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 294 wickets in 229 matches for Team India
Credits: Twitter