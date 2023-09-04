BCCI Boss Roger Binny & VP Rajiv Shukla Reach Lahore Through Wagah-Attari Border, Welcomed By PCB Top Brass

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla entered Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border
ANI
Rajiv Shukla said their visit to Pakistan is purely because of cricket and not due to political reasons
ANI
The BCCI bigwigs were welcomed by PCB top brass on the other side of the border
PCB
PCB chief Zaka Ashraf addressed the media with Roger Binny and Rajiv Shukla
PCB
Binny and Shukla are in Pakistan on a two-day visit amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2023
PCB
Roger Binny and Rajiv Shukla with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf and other officials at their hotel
PCB
BSF officers seen here with BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla