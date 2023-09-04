BCCI Boss Roger Binny & VP Rajiv Shukla Reach Lahore Through Wagah-Attari Border, Welcomed By PCB Top Brass

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023

BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla entered Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border

ANI

Rajiv Shukla said their visit to Pakistan is purely because of cricket and not due to political reasons

ANI

The BCCI bigwigs were welcomed by PCB top brass on the other side of the border

PCB

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf addressed the media with Roger Binny and Rajiv Shukla

PCB

Binny and Shukla are in Pakistan on a two-day visit amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2023

PCB

Roger Binny and Rajiv Shukla with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf and other officials at their hotel

PCB

BSF officers seen here with BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla

Twitter