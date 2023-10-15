Babar Azam Turns 29: Looking Back At Some Of His Best Innings

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Babar Azam's first World Cup century came against New Zealand in Birmingham in 2019. Chasing 238 on a tricky surface, Babar scored an unbeaten 100 to take Pakistan to a comfortable win.
Babar Azam's first T20I hundred against South Africa at Centurion. Chasing 204, Babar struck 122 as Pakistan won by 9 wickets.
Under Babar Azam, Pakistan beat India for the first time in any World Cup game. The 2021 T20 World Cup clash against India saw Babar smash an unbeaten 68 as Pakistan won by 10 wickets.
Babar Azam's 2nd T20I hundred came against England in September 2022, helping Pakistan chase down 200 with all 10 wickets to spare.
Babar Azam hammered 114 to help Pakistan chase down 348 in the 2nd ODI of the three-game series in April 2022. He scored another in the final ODI to secure the series.
Babar Azam's 3rd T20I hundred came against New Zealand while batting first, hammering 101* off 58 balls.
Babar Azam's first and only Test hundred outside Asia sub-continent was in the bouncy tracks of Brisbane in 2019.
Babar Azam scored a defiant 196 on day 5 in Karachi against Australia in 2022 as Pakistan drew the Test from a losing position.
