Avani Lekhara To Navdeep Singh: India's Gold Medallists At Paris 2024 Paralympics

By: Aakash Singh | September 08, 2024
Avani Lekhara claimed India's first gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Lekhara did so during the Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.
Nitesh Kumar, the badminton athlete defeated UK's Daniel Bethell in the Men's singles SL3 event. It was also Nitesh's first gold at the Paralympics.
Sumit Antil claimed gold by registering a record-breaking throw of 70.59 meters in the men's javelin throw event. He also became the first Indian male player to defend his title at the Paralympics.
Harvinder Singh claimed gold in the men's singles Archery recurve event. The 33-year-old had also clinched the top prize in the previous paralympics.
Dharambir Nain clinched gold in the Men's Club throw 51 event.
Praveen Kumar claimed gold medal in Men's High Jump. He had registered a height of 2.08 on the way to bagging the highest prize.
Navdeep Singh claimed India's last gold medal, doing so in the Men's Javelin throw F41 category. He recorded a throw of 47.32 meters.
