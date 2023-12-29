AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Spectators Display Palestine Flag At MCG; Check Viral Photos

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 29, 2023
A few spectators during the Test between Australia and Pakistan at the MCG had displayed the Palestine flag.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan cricket team found massive support at the iconic venue and a few Palestine flags were also there to be seen amid it's ongoing conflict with Israel.
(Credits: Twitter)
A spectator with a flag of Palestine watches the game at MCG.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Aussie opener Usman Khawaja had planned to wear modified shoes before the 1st Test in Perth. However, the ICC forbade him from doing so.
(Credits: Twitter)
As a result, Usman Khawaja resorted to wear black armband during the Perth Test. The ICC intervened and reprimanded him for wearing it without permission.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ahead of the 2nd Test at MCG, Khawaja had the logo of black dove holding an Olive branch on his shoe and back of the bat. However, the ICC declined it despite Cricket Australia and ACA approving it.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hence, Khawaja had written the name of his daughters (Aisha and Ayla) on the shoes for the MCG Test.
(Credits: Twitter)
During the Perth Test, fans displayed a banner of the same slogans (Freedom is a human right' and 'All lives are equal') as in Khawaja's shoes. They were evicted from the stadium and banned from the subsequent Tests.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!