Inside Team India's Practice Session Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Clash vs Pakistan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023

Team India had an optional practice session at the NCC in Colombo on Thursday (Sept 7)

BCCI

KL Rahul was the main man in focus as he worked hard at practice after joining the squad on Sept 6

Rahul batted against both left-arm and right-arm pacers in the nets

Rahul spent the longest time in the nets out of all the players to be fully prepared for his comeback match

Head coach Rahul Dravid threw balls at Shardul Thakur to prepare him to bat in the end overs

Shubhman Gill also faced a few balls in the nets with right-armers

Shreyas Iyer also sweated it out in the indoor nets ahead of the big game against Pakistan

Iyer spent a long time getting throwdowns from the coaching staff

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya was also seen practising hard in the nets with both bat and ball

Suryakumar Yadav would be hoping to get a game in the tournament at some stage

