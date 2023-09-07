Inside Team India's Practice Session Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Clash vs Pakistan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023
Team India had an optional practice session at the NCC in Colombo on Thursday (Sept 7)
BCCI
KL Rahul was the main man in focus as he worked hard at practice after joining the squad on Sept 6
Rahul batted against both left-arm and right-arm pacers in the nets
Rahul spent the longest time in the nets out of all the players to be fully prepared for his comeback match
Head coach Rahul Dravid threw balls at Shardul Thakur to prepare him to bat in the end overs
Shubhman Gill also faced a few balls in the nets with right-armers
Shreyas Iyer also sweated it out in the indoor nets ahead of the big game against Pakistan
Iyer spent a long time getting throwdowns from the coaching staff
Vice-captain Hardik Pandya was also seen practising hard in the nets with both bat and ball
Suryakumar Yadav would be hoping to get a game in the tournament at some stage
