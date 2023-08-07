Asenal Beat Manchester City On Penalties To Win FA Community Shield Title

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2023

Arsenal players are ecstatic over their FA Community Shield win.

(Credits: Twitter)

A more close-up picture of Arsenal players appearing ecstatic about their win.

(Credits: Twitter)

Declan Rice shows off his prestigious medal.

(Credits: Twitter)

Arsenal players celebrate their win.

(Credits: Twitter)

Arsenal players celebrate with their shield and medal.

(Credits: Twitter)

William Saliba chases the ball against Erling Halaland.

(Credits: Twitter)

Leandro Trossard is fired up after scoring a goal.

(Credits: Twitter)

Leandro Trossard with the shield.

(Credits: Twitter)

Eddie Nketiah.

(Image Credits: Twitter)