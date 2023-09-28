Anushka Sharma To Lerisha Munsamy: Meet The Most Beautiful WAGS of ICC World Cup 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2023

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma undoubtedly leads the list of WAGS of the ICC World Cup 2023

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Serbian model Natasha Stankovic is another Bollywood actress married to an Indian cricketer - Hardik Pandya

Natasha Stankovic Instagram

Meet Umme Ahmed Shishir, the gorgeous wife of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who is also a model and software engineer

Umme Ahmed Shishir Instagram

David Warner's wife Candice Ann is an Australian retired professional ironwoman and surf life saver

Candice Warner Instagram

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj's wife Lerisha Munsamy is a Kathak dancer and loves Bollywood

Twitter

Australia's greatest off-spinner Nathan Lyon is married to glamorous blonde bombshell Emma McCarthy

Emma Lyon Instagram

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee married longtime girlfriend Brya Fahy last year. The couple have two daughters as well

Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is married to Indian beauty Shamia Arzoo, who hails from Haryana

South Africa batting star Aiden Markram married his longtime girlfriend Nicole Danielle O’Connor in 2023 after dating for over 10 years

Nicole Markram Instagram