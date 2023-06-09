5 Times Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Failed In ICC Knockout Games

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023

Rohit Sharma scored only 34 runs in the 2015 World Cup semi-final, dismissed by Mitchell Johnson.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli scored 1 off 13 balls in the 2015 World Cup semi-final.

(Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma departed for a duck in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5 by Mohammad Amir in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

(Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma departed for 1 in 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli also scored only 1 in 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

(Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma made scores of 34 and 30 in the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli made scores of 44 and 13 in the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand.

(Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma has managed 15 in the ongoing 2023 WTC final against Australia.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli has managed only 14 runs in the ongoing 2023 WTC Final against Australia.

(Credits: Twitter)