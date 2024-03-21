2 Bouncers Per Over To Smart Replay System: Introduction Of New Rules In IPL 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 21, 2024

The upcoming IPL season will witness addition of new rules in terms of playing conditions and faster decision analysis by umpires

The bowlers will be allowed to ball only two bouncers per over, that means only 8 short-pitched deliveries in a quota of 4 overs

The umpires will inform the batter at the striker and the bowler after each bouncer

If a bowler balls beyond two bouncers in an over, the umpire will signal No Ball on each occassion. The umpire will issue a warning after one short-pitched delivery

The IPL 2024 will see the use of Smart Replay System for better decision analysis

Smart Replay System is faciliated using 8 hawk-eye cameras that will be positioned strategically on the ground. This aims to improve the efficiency in decision-making

Impact Player Rule will continue in the IPL 2024. The rule was successful after it was implemented in the previous IPL season

Every team will have the privelege to take Decision Review System (DRS) for wides and no-ball from the allocated two reviews.

