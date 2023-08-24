Varalakshmi Vrat: Date, Puja Vidhi & All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023
Varalakshmi puja or Varalakshmi vrat is an auspicious day dedicated to the goddess who bestows her devotees with the desired boons.
It is observed on the last Friday of the Shravan month's Shukla Paksha. This year the day falls on August 25.
It is celebrated by worshipping goddess Lakshmi. A Kalash is decorated as an embodiment of Devi Ma and worshipped on this day. A cutout resembling the goddess' face is placed on a coconut and fitted inside a Kalash filled with rice, betel leaves, and supari.
The Varalakshmi katha is read and narrated by women during the special puja that takes place around the sunset. Some married women keep a fast on this day and break their fast after the Varalakshmi puja, by consuming the prasad.
The Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat reportedly falls between 6.30 pm to 8 pm on Friday.
Women and adolescent girls offer haldi-kumkum to each other and gift each other a blouse piece/some clothing. They also exchange fruits and flowers and tie a thread in their hand.
Best wishes of Varalakshmi Vratham 2023. May Devi bless you with what you are seeking for and be with you for eternal support and strength.
Pray to the goddess on this sacred day to seek her blessings in your life. Chant "Shri Varalakshmai Namah."
