Vaikasi Visakam: Date, bhajans & everything you need to celebrate the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Murugan

The day when Lord Murugan was born is celebrated as Vaikasi Visakam, an auspicious day dedicated to the Tamil God and son of Lord Shiva.
As per the Tamil (Hindu) calendar, Lord Murugan, also known as Karthikeya or Skanda, was born during Visakam Nakshatra in the month of Vaikasi. In 2023, the day falls on June 3, i.e. Saturday.
Reciting bhajans dedicated to Lord Murugan and visiting His temple are the key rituals followed by devotees.
One of the prayers sung during this day and other special observations of the Lord is the"Kanda Shasti Kavacham."
As Lord Murugan's vahana (transport) was a peacock, people also worship the bird and place its feather in the altar. Alongside, devotees also pay their obeisances to His 'vel'
Have a blessed Vaikasi Visakam... Vel Muruga Haro Hara!
