This Day That Year (September 1): Sri Guru Granth Sahib Was Installed In Harmandir Sahib - Golden Temple In Amritsar, Punjab

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
It was in 1604, on September 1 that the holy book of Sikhs - Sri Guru Granth Sahib - was first installed in Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) located in Amritsar, Punjab.
Earlier this month, on the 30th, people observed the Sampooranta Diwas of the holy book which marks the day when the Adi Granth was concluded by Guru Arjan Dev.
The sacred text has 1430 pages of profound wisdom and teachings of the Ten Sikh Gurus.
The scripture which is part of every Gurudwara and Sikh houses contains songs, hymns, and sayings of various saints and sages.
It is put forth into 33 sections with the first section consisting of soulful songs composed by Guru Nanak and the last one happens to be a collection of assorted verses.
The remaining 31 sections are named after enchanting classical ragas which are sung and recited during prayers at the holy shrine.
Best wishes on this auspicious day that marks the anniversary of the first installation of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. May Ek Omkar protect and bless you.
