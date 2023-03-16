St. Patrick’s Day: All you need to know about the holy day

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 16, 2023
St. Patrick’s Day falls on March 17, 2023. It is a day one can celebrate with family and friends in the most fascinating ways.
St. Patrick’s Day or the Feast day of St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland, is not only observed in the native country but all across the world. Born in Roman Britain in the late 4th century, he was kidnapped at the age of 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave. He escaped but returned about 432 CE to convert the Irish to Christianity.
St. Patrick is thought to have used green shamrocks to teach people about the Holy Trinity (God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit), another justification for greenifying everything.
Traditionally, the green represents the Catholics of Ireland, the orange represents the Protestant population and the white in the middle symbolizes the peace between the two religions. The day has evolved into a secular celebration in the recent times.
The day is marked with a parade in memory of the great Saint.
Years ago, in 2013, Mumbai celebrated the St. Patrick’s Day with the Gateway of India lit up in green along with the adjacent Taj hotel.
Chug a 'green beer' this day to mark the occasion. The Irish House usually celebrates the week with party offers.
The colour code of the day is undoubtedly GREEN. And you can get as funky as you can!