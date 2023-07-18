Shri Hans Ji Maharaj: Remembering The Indian Guru On His Death Anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
Hans Ram Singh Rawat, better known as Shri Hans Ji Maharaj due to his spiritual inclination and leadership, was born in Uttarakhand in 1900. After inspiring several people and guiding them to embrace the spiritual path, he left for the heavenly abode on July 19, 1966.
On his death anniversary, read about the Indian Guru who is revered by millions of people all over the world.
He married twice, one of it being with Rajeshwari Devi aka Jagat Janani Shri Mata Ji.
The Divine Light Mission was an organization founded in 1960 by guru Hans Ji Maharaj.
By 1950, Maharaj Ji had acquired a large number of followers.
In the last years of his life, Maharaj would often be seen dancing by his followers. With a tamboura in his hands, he would sing and dance onstage, delighting the devotees with these lilas.
On 19th July 1966, at 3 a.m. Shri Maharaj Ji left his mortal body, leaving the devotees in a state of inconsolable grief and despair. His teachings and words of wisdom are inked in books for the future generation.
