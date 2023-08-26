Shravan Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Date, Significance & All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
Shravana Putrada Ekadashi also known as 'Pavitropana' happens to an occasion potential of bestowing devotees with supreme benefits and blessings.
While Putrada Ekadashi takes place twice in a year, the one that occurs in the sacred month of Sawan or Shravan will be observed on August 27.
The day holds its significance to grant blissful life and peaceful death. 'Pu' is said to be the name of one of hells, and 'tra' meaning 'to deliver.' Thus, Putrada Ekadashi is an opportunity for people to pray to the Lord and escape hellish condition of life and death.
Observing this day, the family sits together and performs puja to Lord Vishnu, Krishna or Balaji (or any other) to seek His divine blessings.
It is said that those who keep a fast on this Ekadashi day are blessed with good fortune, marital bliss, and a son (putra) to lead their family.
Chanting the 108 names of Lord Vishnu, visiting a nearby temple, donating food and money to the needy, and reading the holy scriptures are some of the rituals observed on this day.
May Lord Vishnu bless you and be with you. May your faith in Him increase day by day. Happy Ekadashi.
