Shani Jayanti 2023 doesn't fall on Saturday; date, wishes and everything to mark this auspicious day

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023
Shani Jayanti marks the birth of the son of the planetary king Lord Sun and Goddess Chhaya. Lord Shani or planet Saturn is believed to have taken birth on the no moon day (Amavasya) in the Hindu month 'Jyeshtha'.
Shaniwar (Saturday), is considered the day of special influence from Shani (Saturn). However, the birth of Shani (Shani Jayanti) this year as per the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday, i.e. May 19.
Lord Shani is considered as the deity of Karma and Justice. He is worshipped for his impartial way of blessing and treating people, the poor as well as the rich, and people from all walks of life.
One of the famous temples of Lord Shani is situated in Maharashtra. There are only a few temples of Him. Some fear His grace while others worship Lord Shani with pure devotion and reverence.
Chanting "Om Sham Shaneshwaraya Namah", reciting the Shani Chalisa, and reading the Lord's stories is considered auspicious not only on this special day but on a daily basis to please Him and make Him one's protector.
To wish your dear ones on Shani Jayanti, you may share the following wishes and greetings. (Swipe)
May Shani Dev shower you with his blessings and keep you protected from the evil. Happy Shani Jayanti.
Each day comes with its own challenges, may Shani Dev help you win them all and succeed in life. Best wishes of Shani Jayanti!
